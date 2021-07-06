Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan taught her things her family didn’t, reveals what he made her promise
tv

Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan taught her things her family didn’t, reveals what he made her promise

Rakhi Sawant gave Salman Khan and Bigg Boss credit for making her a better person. She said that he made her promise not to use any abusive language on the show or outside.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, said that Salman Khan has changed her for the better. She said that she learnt things from him and Bigg Boss that even her family did not teach her.

During the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a challenger, along with five other former contestants. She was one of the finalists but quit the show after taking a buyout.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi said in Hindi, “See, I was too upfront and outspoken. Salman Khan improved me on Bigg Boss. He made me promise not to use abusive language on the show and outside it. He told me that he is always going to be watching me and all my videos. He watches all my videos, he even watched the one where I put a machine in my nose. He told me, ‘Whatever you do, I am watching you. I want to see a change in you after leaving Bigg Boss. I want to see you doing lots of work, not that you get noticed by saying just about anything. No, that’s over now.’ I promised him.”

Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji says she froze her eggs at 39, doctor advised it only when she has ‘no hope of conceiving a baby’

Rakhi said that she did not have anyone to teach her how to carry herself and that she is slowly learning now. “Salman Khan ji has made a huge contribution. I never learnt from my family what I learnt from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss,” she said.

Earlier, Rakhi showered praise on Salman for helping her with her mother’s cancer treatment. In April, while talking to the paparazzi, she broke down and said, “Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant salman khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Rakhi Sawant defends getting implants, says housewives do it to impress husbands but she's the only one called 'plastic'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:02 PM IST
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant says after Mika Singh controversy, her mother told her 'I wish you died the moment you were born'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 03:30 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP