Rakhi Sawant shocked over Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra row: 'I've now lost trust in marriage and love'

Actor Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday spoke about her 'friends' actor-couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra, amid their ongoing divorce row. Rakhi expressed her shock over the developments saying that she no longer believes in love or marriage. She also said that anyone's relationship can end if that of Nisha and Karan breaks.

On Monday night, Karan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife but was released on bail later. Nisha had alleged that he had pushed her against a wall, hurting her head. After being accused by his wife of abuse and domestic violence, Karan has said that he is being framed. He also feels that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rakhi said, "Dono hi mere friend hai. Main undono k saath US gayi thi ghumne. Mai toh khudhi shock hun. Ab mera shaadi par se, ab mera pyaar se vishwas uth gaya hai. Jo dono ek doosre se itna pyar karte the, dono jeene marne ki kasme khaate the, ek doosre se itna pyaar karte the. Oh my God (Both of them are my friends. I had gone to the US on a holiday with both of them. I'm shocked. I have now lost trust in marriage and love. They loved each other a lot, vowed to live and die together. Oh my God)."

Rakhi has called Nisha a soft person and Karan a soft-spoken person. "Mai toh kal raat ko bohut royi hun Nisha ko dekh k usko chot lagi hai toh. Nisha bohut hi soft ladki hai aur sach bolne waali ladki hai. Lekin Karan bhi bohut hi soft spoken. Inke jodi toot sakti hai toh duniya m kisiki bhi jodi toot sakti hai (I cried a lot last night after seeing Nisha as she was hurt. Nisha is a soft person and speaks the truth. But Karan is also soft-spoken. If their relationship can break then anyone's relationship can end)," she added.

Several celebs have come forward in support of the couple while many have sided with either Nisha or Karan. Manveer Gurjar, Kashmera Shah, Rohan Mehra and Gaurav Chopraa, among others, have spoken about the couple.

The couple tied the knot in 2012. Karan has revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways. He rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.