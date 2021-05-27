Aly: Rahul Vaidya's new song revisits Bigg Boss 14 with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant in tow

Rahul Vaidya released the music video of the song Aly on Thursday, May 27. The song was written by the singer's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. He has composed the music. Rahul dedicated the track to Aly and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's love story.

The video begins with Rahul seated solo in an empty studio, with a guitar in his hand and singing the song. The video goes on to feature numerous memorable moments of the four contestants from Bigg Boss 14. After the song ended, Rahul revealed the story behind the track. He said that the song was composed when Rahul and Aly were punished in an episode of the reality show. During their time in the jail, Aly couldn't stop looking at Jasmin. At the time, Rakhi said, "Teri aankein mujh hai judi, meri aankein tujh se hai mili." The lines inspired Rahul to compose the song.





Viewers of Bigg Boss would remember the singer had first performed the song in the Bigg Boss house on the occasion of Valentine's Day celebration. Rahul was seen singing the song while Jasmin and Aly waltzed to the number.

Aly took to his Instagram Stories and reacted to the song. He said, "Got tears in my eyes while watching the song (heart) It's beautiful." He then hosted an Instagram live with Rahul and spoke about the song.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya on Carry Minati's roast of Bigg Boss: 'Some people make their name by defaming others'

Rahul is currently in South Africa, filming for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The singer is competing with fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, along with Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, among others to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title. The show is being directed by Rohit Shetty who has returned to host the show again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON