Rakhi Sawant teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her. Watch funny exchange

An 'uncle' approached Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant for a selfie but apparently didn't know how to take one. Watch what happened next.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant poses for a selfie with a man.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant found herself in a funny situation on Sunday, when a man approached her for a selfie, but apparently didn't know how to take one. Rakhi offered him a helping hand.

A video shared by a paparazzi account showed Rakhi, wearing a neon top, exiting a building. She was immediately approached by a man who had his phone at the ready. But when Rakhi posed with him, she realised something was off. "Yeh kya kar rahe ho, aapko nahi aata hai (What are you doing, don't you know how to take a selfie)?" she asked, and took the man's phone from him, clicked a selfie, and handed it back. "Khush (Happy)?" she asked.

Another woman then approached Rakhi, asking, "Ma'am, can I take a selfie?" Rakhi replied, "Yeah, sure. Take it, fast." Her fans appreciated her gesture in the comments section. "She's such a gem," one person wrote. "Uncle is lucky," wrote another.

Rakhi recently shot back into the limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss 14, where she finished as one of the five finalists. Rakhi ended up quitting the show with a cash prize of 14 lakh, which she said she'd use for her mother's cancer treatment.

She has since been sharing updates about her mother's health and has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and his brother, Sohail, for emotional and financial support. Sohail via a social media post conveyed to Rakhi that she shouldn't hesitate before asking for his help.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant deepfakes again, this time as Kajol and Priyanka Chopra; fan says 'You are more attractive'

She expressed her displeasure at Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik not visiting her mother at the hospital, and told SpotboyE, "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end)."

