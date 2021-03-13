IND USA
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes again, this time as Kajol and Priyanka Chopra; fan says 'You are more attractive'

  • Rakhi Sawant transformed into Kajol from My Name Is Khan and then, Priyanka Chopra from Gunday, in new video. She asked fans which of the two they preferred.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:59 AM IST

After deepfaking herself into Sridevi's Naagin, Rakhi Sawant has posted another video, this time as Kajol from My Name Is Khan and Priyanka Chopra from Gunday. Her first video was a major hit with her fans.

Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote: "Which one you liked most - Me in #MyNameisKhan as Mandira or from the song of #Gunday - #rakhisawant #actorlife #struggleisreal #biggboss14." Her friends loved it. Vikas Gupta dropped many emojis in the comments box to show his appreciation. Former actor and now, an advocate of spirituality, Sofia Hayat said: "Wow." Shrutika Gaokkar, who works in South Indian film industries, said: "Waah baby."


One fan wrote: "Yaar Rakhi tu hi hain ek hamm sabko entertain karne wali. Hahahahha kamaal kardeti ho tum (Rakhi, you are the only one who can entertain us. You rock). Another fan wrote: "This doesn't look like you, you are more attractive." A third fan echoed the similar sentiment: "Nothing. U look good as yourself." A fourth person said: "Ohhhhhh super model lag rahi ho (you look like a super model)."


Rakhi's stint in Bigg Boss 14 was a hit. Some contestants such as Abhinav Shukla and his wife and winner Rubina Dilaik had issues with Rakhi, though. The drawstring incident was particularly problematic. While Abhinav had complained about the same, host Salman Khan had played it down and dubbed Rakhi as a 'entertainer'. Rubina had emptied a bucket of water onto Rakhi in anger.

Abhinav, however, had later said that Rakhi's action had brought Rubina and him closer. It may be recalled that Abhinav and Rubina had admitted to problems in their marriage. Speaking about the whole incident and its fallout, Abhinav had told Times of India: "It was a violation of my personal space. It was not cool. Whatever happened after that was shown, nothing was edited pre or post. Yes. It became an instinctive response that thereafter we'll watch each other's back. Thanks to the other contenders. Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging."

