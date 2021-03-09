Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself as the late actor Sridevi, in the film Naagin. Rakhi in her Instagram post wrote that she was a big fan of Sridevi's, and asked her followers who should play the role if a remake were to be made.
She wrote, "I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast - see and put ur choices in comment." The video showed Rakhi's face digitally inserted into scenes from Naagin.
"Rubinav ko dasne wali hai ye (She'll bit Rubinav)," one person wrote in the comments, making a reference to her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi and the couple didn't get along on the show. Others commented that Rakhi looked good in the role herself.
Rakhi walked away with ₹14 lakh in the Bigg Boss finale, choosing to take the money rather than compete for the top prize. She said that she needed it for her mother's cancer treatment.
In the days since Bigg Boss ended, Rakhi has posted several updates about her mother and has been visited by many of her industry friends. She even thanked Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan, and his brother Sohail, for the emotional and financial support they've given her mother. Sohail via a social media post conveyed to Rakhi that she shouldn't hesitate before asking for his help.
Also read: Rakhi Sawant upset with Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her mom, asks her to spare some time from her busy schedule
She expressed her displeasure at Rubina not visiting her mother at the hospital, and told SpotboyE, Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women
- Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'
- Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days
- Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis
- After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox