Rakhi Sawant upset with Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her mom, asks her to spare some time from her busy schedule

Bigg Boss 14 may have ended but claims and counterclaims are far from over. Rakhi Sawant, speaking to the media recently, expressed her disappointment at her co-contestant and winner of the recently concluded season, Rubina Dilaik, for not visiting her mother. Jaya Sawant is battling cancer in a Mumbai hospital.

A lot of bad blood had been caused between the two when Rakhi had pulled the drawstrings of Rubina's husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla on the show. An angry Rubina had emptied a bucket of water on Rakhi.

After quitting Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi has been in news over her mother's cancer treatment. In the last couple of days, a number of friends such as Vikas Gupta have visited Jaya in the hospital.

Speaking on Rubina after attending a friend's birthday celebration, Rakhi was quoted in Spotboye's report stating: "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end). I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don't need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. (Rubina I don't need any help. My mother has been taking your name since she regained consciousness.) She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai (she has no vested interest in anybody, she just wants to see you) she loves you."

The three of them - Rakhi, Rubina and Abhinav - have spoken on the drawstring episode. Rubina said that while she has never regretted any of her actions inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, she wished she had shown some restraint with regard to throwing water on her. Rakhi, in turn, wanted to know where was her love for her husband Abhinav when they spoke of divorce. Abhinav, meanwhile, had said entire episode had brought Rubina and him closer.

