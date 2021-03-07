IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant upset with Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her mom, asks her to spare some time from her busy schedule
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
tv

Rakhi Sawant upset with Rubina Dilaik for not visiting her mom, asks her to spare some time from her busy schedule

  • Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 may have ended but claims and counterclaims are far from over. Rakhi Sawant, speaking to the media recently, expressed her disappointment at her co-contestant and winner of the recently concluded season, Rubina Dilaik, for not visiting her mother. Jaya Sawant is battling cancer in a Mumbai hospital.

A lot of bad blood had been caused between the two when Rakhi had pulled the drawstrings of Rubina's husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla on the show. An angry Rubina had emptied a bucket of water on Rakhi.

After quitting Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi has been in news over her mother's cancer treatment. In the last couple of days, a number of friends such as Vikas Gupta have visited Jaya in the hospital.

Speaking on Rubina after attending a friend's birthday celebration, Rakhi was quoted in Spotboye's report stating: "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end). I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don't need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. (Rubina I don't need any help. My mother has been taking your name since she regained consciousness.) She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai (she has no vested interest in anybody, she just wants to see you) she loves you."

Also read: Rakhi Sawant on Rahul Mahajan: 'What is his own identity? He is zero if you remove his surname'

The three of them - Rakhi, Rubina and Abhinav - have spoken on the drawstring episode. Rubina said that while she has never regretted any of her actions inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, she wished she had shown some restraint with regard to throwing water on her. Rakhi, in turn, wanted to know where was her love for her husband Abhinav when they spoke of divorce. Abhinav, meanwhile, had said entire episode had brought Rubina and him closer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
tv

Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
tv

Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill has said that because Sidharth Shukla is 'the complete package', girls constantly hit on him, which she thinks is a problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
tv

Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Nigam got popular after playing role of young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3
Siddharth Nigam got popular after playing role of young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3
tv

Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:54 PM IST
While many actors have been vocal about how growing up in the spotlight comes with its own cons, actor Siddharth Nigam has a different story to tell
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
tv

Small screen gets big and powerful for women

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we talk to leading ladies of the small screen about the changing narrative for female characters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
tv

Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
tv

Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
tv

Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shine Shetty
Shine Shetty
tv

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 winner Shine Shetty rooting for Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Vine Store

By Neha Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
With all the judgment around current contestants, Shine Shetty is wondering what it was like during his time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Sidharth loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz's new music video: 'Proud of you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
tv

Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked together on Suits.
Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked together on Suits.
tv

Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Patrick J Adams, who starred with Meghan Markle in hit series Suits, has spoken in defence of the Duchess. The actor is shocked at Buckingham Palace's 'obscene' attack on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as challengers.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as challengers.
tv

Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant says she does not respect Rahul Mahajan at all, adding that she respects his surname and his parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP