Rakhi Sawant to finally bring husband Ritesh to Bigg Boss 15, asks him 'chalega ki nahi' in new video. Watch

On Thursday, Rakhi Sawant revealed in a promo of Bigg Boss 15 that her husband Ritesh will finally accompany her to Bigg Boss house.
Rakhi Sawant to be accompanied by her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15.(Instagram)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 12:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant revealed in a new promo video that her husband, Ritesh, will finally accompany her to Bigg Boss 15. It is not clear if Rakhi will be coming as a guest or will enter as a wild card contestant in the show.

The promo video starts with Rakhi's videos from Bigg Boss 14, in which she is seen crying inside the Bigg Boss house. At one point she can be seen inside the confession room, saying, “Mein chahti hun mera husband ek bar sabke saamne aaye. (I want my husband to come in front of everyone just once)." 

In another video, Rakhi says, “Kab take karun mein tumhara intezaar? (Till when should I wait for you?) she then laughs and adds, ”Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15.)"

Rakhi then walks towards a man whose face is not revealed and says, “Chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)” Ritesh then answers her, “Zaroor (Sure.)” Rakhi blushes after his reply.

In 2019, Rakhi announced that she got married to an NRI named Ritesh in a private ceremony. Even though she revealed her bridal look from the wedding, she didn't reveal her husband's picture. 

A SpotBoye report quoted her saying, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married).” 

Read More: Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, reveals husband’s name after pics with mehendi and vermillion go viral

"His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.” she added.

