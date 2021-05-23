Ram Kapoor makes wife Gautami Kapoor’s ‘pampering’ session public, she says ‘am going to kill you’

Ram Kapoor snuck up on his wife, Gautami Kapoor, as she got a relaxing scalp massage. He recorded her and could be heard (off-camera) as he complained, “There is a limit to the pampering. This is how madam gets pampered every day.” She had her eyes closed during the massage and was startled by him.

Gautami protested that it was not ‘pampering’ to which Ram said, “So what is this called? Is this called torture? Okay, so this is how madam ji gets tortured. Wah, kya life hai (This is a great life), boss!”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ram wrote, “Please keep your voices down… MADAM JI is getting her daily pampering done.” Gautami commented on the post, “Am going to kill you.”

Fans showered love on the clip. “Awwww you guys. Such cutieeess,” one wrote, while another said, “That’s so so cute and adorable (What’s the head massage device).” A third compared it to the ‘paparazzi trespassing’. Some even noticed that the couple’s dog, Popeye, was in the frame and seemed to be patiently awaiting his turn.

Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of their show, Ghar Ek Mandir, which aired from 2000 to 2002. They got married on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in 2003 and have two children - daughter Sia and son Aks. They have also starred together in films like Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Saket Chaudhary’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Gautami said that Ram is the stricter parent of the two. “Ram says something once, and it is done immediately. I am not that strict,” she said. She added that she has tried to have a friendly relationship with their children. “I am a very strict person and follow a strict routine. But as far as my kids are concerned, I try to be more of a friend. In today’s day and age, that is more important.”