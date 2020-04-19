Ram Kapoor shares hilarious video, jokes ‘My wife is a bit like this when she wants a kiss’

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:20 IST

Ram Kapoor has shared a funny meme which perfectly describes his bond with wife Gautami Kapoor. The video shows a man watching something on his phone with a baby, who suddenly punches his face to get his attention and then gives him a loving kiss.

“My wife is a bit like this when she wants a kiss,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which has received thousands of likes. Several fans left laughing emojis in the comments section.

“I can’t imagine the sweet Gautami to do this to you warna ye toh #ghargharkikahani hai,” one Instagram user wrote. “Don’t know abt the latter one but, now u myt get the first one,” another commented.

Despite being the polar opposites of each other, Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir, which aired from 2000 to 2002. The couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in 2003 and have two children - daughter Sia and son Aks.

Ram and Gautami have also starred together in films like Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Saket Chaudhary’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Ram became a household name with shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In an earlier interview, Gautami said that his pairing with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was so popular that many fans thought she was his wife in real life as well.

Gautami, who found this misconception “quite amusing”, said, “When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi. But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife.”

“I love his female fan following and am cool with all of the frenzy and craziness. I am so proud of him as a wife,” she added.

