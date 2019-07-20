Ram Kapoor’s wife says fans thought he was married to Sakshi Tanwar in real life, would give her weird looks

Actor Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami has said in an interview that there was a time when his fans thought that he was married to his screen wife in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, actor Sakshi Tanwar in real life, and that people would give her weird looks.

She told the Times of India in an interview, “There was a phase when fans thought that Sakshi Tanwar was his real wife, during the Bade Acche Lagte Hain times and that was quite amusing. When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi. But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife.”

Gautami said that she is cool with his big female fan following, because she knows how hard he has worked to achieve his success. She said, “I love his female fan following and am cool with all of the frenzy and craziness. I am so proud of him as a wife. I know how hard he has worked for this as I have seen it all. It is so overwhelming when not just his female fans but also his male fans message Ram and compliment him. He has fans all across various age groups. I really feel proud.”

Ram recently made headlines for his dramatic weight loss. Gautami said that she was initially quite apprehensive about his decision, as he is a major foodie, but now that he has made progress, fitness has become an addiction for him. “With Ram, when he decided to do it, he went for it. He is a foodie so, for him to do this, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not supplemented and it is going fit completely in a natural way,” she said. She added that their son can now hug his father properly.

Talking about his weight loss journey, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.” Ram revealed that his journey started two years ago at the age of 43 and added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 19:49 IST