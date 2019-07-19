Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami on his weight loss: ‘He has not undergone any surgery, opted for the natural way’

Former television actor Gautami Kapoor has opened up about husband and actor Ram Kapoor’s massive weight loss transformation. She revealed that he continues to lose weight and wants to become almost half the size that he is now.

Talking about Ram’s fitness regime, Gautami told Times of India in an interview, “He is a foodie so for him to lose weight and control his diet, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not undergone any surgery as people feel and has opted for the natural way. Ram still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight and become almost half the size that he is now.”

Gautami added, “Ram says that fitness is an addiction and now that he has reached up to this level, he wants to achieve it all.” Claiming to be a fitness freak herself, Gautami said that Ram has inspired her with his transformation and says that since Ram has not taken any work commitments, it’s good that he can focus on his health.

Ram had stunned his fans by sharing a picture of himself post his massive transformation. He followed it up with a collage of his then and now pics, which received a lot of applause.

Ram had earlier said about his weight loss journey in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. He said, “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.” The actor revealed that his journey started two years ago at the age of 43 and added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

Ram and Gautami were seen together in the 2000 TV show Ghar Ek Mandir. He was last seen in the third season of ALT Balaji’s web series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and the film, Loveyatri.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:23 IST