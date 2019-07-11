Ram Kapoor opens up about his shocking weight loss at 45, says ‘I decided that I will have to take time off from work’

Television and film actor Ram Kapoor has stunned his fans by his massive weight loss. The actor, who looks almost recognisable in his new pictures as he went from 130 kgs to a much slimmer look, has now spoken about his journey from fat to fit.

Talking about his weight loss journey, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.” The actor revealed that his journey started two years ago at the age of 43 and added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

After he shared a few pictures where his slimmer look was evident, several of his industry colleagues expressed their surprise at Ram’s transformation. His wife and former co-star Gautami Kapoor was among the first ones to praise the actor. She called him “HOTTTTTIE” in the comments section. The actor’s Udaan co-star Ronit Roy wrote, “Amazing dude!!Finally mere bhai. So happy.” Actor Kishwer Merchant commented, “You’re back to how you looked in dhadkan.” Tannaz Irani wrote, “This is an amazing achievement.” Ashish Chowdhary even called for a celebration saying, “Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let’s celebrate!!!!!!”

Ram was recently seen as the male lead in the third season of ALT Balaji’s web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The show revolved around how his counseller (Sakshi Tanwar) tries to treat his alcohol addiction and eventually falls in love with him. His other popular shows are Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. He has also appeared in several films including Agent Vinod, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Loveyatri.

