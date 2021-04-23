The month of Ramzan is about fasting, prayers and iftar parties. Like last year, this year, too due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, people can’t go to the mosques for prayers or meet community members or their loved ones. Celebrities feel, prayers have the power to change and heal the world and therefore its the perfect opportunity to pray. They urge their fans and followers to stay at home and pray.

Ramzan: Pray for times to change

Aamir Ali

Ramzan is about togetherness, love and prayers, so I am missing that. The current scenario is scary and sad. Last year, it hadn’t affected my closed ones and wasn’t so bad but the count is higher in the second wave. This time, a number of my friends tested positive or their families did. So, it is affecting me and many people. I’ve stopping watching news but you can’t run away from the information. Usually, you meet friends and family when you open your fast and spread love, happiness and food! I am sure people are doing it but it is different this time as one should be careful and stay safe. I request everyone on social media to pray at home and not step out, as Allah can listen to your prayers from anywhere. Right now, the situation is to safeguard your loved ones and yourself.

(Hindustan Times)

Adaa Khan

I have been in Goa since April with my father and brother and am following Ramzan here. In Mumbai, my dad got restless being cooped up at home, and at least in Goa, he can walk around the lawn. Having Ramzan in another city feels different but in Mumbai, it gets really tough to stop my dad from stepping out during this month. Like last year, this year too, it will be low-key. There is a lot of fear and the numbers are scary. It is so heartbreaking to hear about what people are going through. I am observing rozas and I pray that next year things are normal. This month is also about cleansing your soul, your body, being spiritual, praying and being charitable. I am missing my family and meeting each other at get-togethers. I miss my aunt who I lost last year during Eid. I remember her wonderful iftar parties.

Rakshanda Khan

It’s awful that second year in succession we have a lockdown during Ramzan. But it’s the month of thanksgiving and therefore one can be thankful that the lockdown is not as severe as last year. Prayers have the power to change and heal the world and therefore it’s the perfect opportunity to pray for times to change. The usual traditions are fasting and praying, and with no distractions like going out or get-togethers, one can dedicate more hours to remembering the Almighty. The tradition of congregational prayers or Taraweeh won’t be possible, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pray alone in the confines of our home! Normally, fasting is followed by feasting but we saw that last year so many people faced difficult times, and so, not just during Ramzan but one should help those in need every month. This year, we should eating better and healthy food and look after one’s health.

(Photo By Manoj Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Iqbal Khan

Everything is Allah’s will, so what we are going through is also from him. It’s for people to wake up see the wrong they are doing and mend their ways. Only if they understood it. We try to follow all the traditions of Ramzan to the T and what one has for iftar should be last in the priority list. Taraweeh prayers are something that everyone will and should miss this time as its mostly gathering in the mosque and doing it together. Islam doesn’t allow gatherings in these times. This also includes going to friend’s homes for iftar. At home, all of us have been reading a lot of Quran throughout the day and we praying that we get out of this pandemic soon.

