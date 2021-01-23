Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit challenge with a Roadies meme: 'Tu banega?'

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, even Rannvijay Singha has shared some hilarious Bernie Sanders memes. On Saturday, he shared pictures of himself, his family and even his work place, getting hijacked by the grumpy US senator.

While Rannvijay did share a few iterations of the meme, he clearly won the challenge with the Roadies edit. In one picture shared on Twitter, Bernie is seen joining Rannvijay and Raghu Ram at the judges' desk of hit MTV show, Roadies. Sharing the post, Rannvijay wrote, "Tu banega? #BernieSanders #berniesmittens #roadies," bringing back the popular catchphrase from the reality adventure show.

Rannvijay's followers also found the meme hilarious. "Hahaha next level," wrote one. "Bernie Rules," wrote another. But not just Roadies, Bernie took over Roadies Revolution and even a fun day at the park with Rannvijay's family.

Earlier in the day, actor Deepika Padukone had shared a photo of herself in the kitchen with Bernie by her side. She had asked fans to caption the photo but her husband Ranveer Singh's caption stood out among the rest. "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)," he wrote. Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," calling back to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' video.

Priyanka Chopra, too, had shared pictures of Bernie with her brother Siddharth Chopra, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and also on the sets of her film, The White Tiger.

Bernie became a meme once again after he attended the US presidential inauguration on Thursday in a very casual outfit and some cosy mittens. The internet decided to make memes of him and even the senator reacted to it, saying, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he told Seth Meyers on his show.