IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit challenge with a Roadies meme: 'Tu banega?'
tv

Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit challenge with a Roadies meme: 'Tu banega?'

After multiple celebrities tried their hands at the Bernie Sanders edit, it was VJ Rannvijay Singha who clearly won. He shared a photo of Bernie, edited into a Roadies audition.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Bernie Sanders does seem unimpressed by the contestant.

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, even Rannvijay Singha has shared some hilarious Bernie Sanders memes. On Saturday, he shared pictures of himself, his family and even his work place, getting hijacked by the grumpy US senator.

While Rannvijay did share a few iterations of the meme, he clearly won the challenge with the Roadies edit. In one picture shared on Twitter, Bernie is seen joining Rannvijay and Raghu Ram at the judges' desk of hit MTV show, Roadies. Sharing the post, Rannvijay wrote, "Tu banega? #BernieSanders #berniesmittens #roadies," bringing back the popular catchphrase from the reality adventure show.

Rannvijay's followers also found the meme hilarious. "Hahaha next level," wrote one. "Bernie Rules," wrote another. But not just Roadies, Bernie took over Roadies Revolution and even a fun day at the park with Rannvijay's family.

Earlier in the day, actor Deepika Padukone had shared a photo of herself in the kitchen with Bernie by her side. She had asked fans to caption the photo but her husband Ranveer Singh's caption stood out among the rest. "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)," he wrote. Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," calling back to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' video.

Priyanka Chopra, too, had shared pictures of Bernie with her brother Siddharth Chopra, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and also on the sets of her film, The White Tiger.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and other family members. See pics

Bernie became a meme once again after he attended the US presidential inauguration on Thursday in a very casual outfit and some cosy mittens. The internet decided to make memes of him and even the senator reacted to it, saying, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he told Seth Meyers on his show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'

PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family, taking over The White Tiger sets

PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:26 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP