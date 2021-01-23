Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and other family members. See pics
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture from her Saturday afternoon spent hanging out with family. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her family.
The photo showed Kareena in a blue dress, surrounded by her sister Karisma Kapoor in a grey t-shirt, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra in a black top, aunt Rima Jain in a red shirt and Nitasha Nanda in a pink shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Saturday guff! Favourite people! It's a good day."
Karisma, too, shared the same photo on her own page. "Saturday afternoon pose #lunch #familylove," she captioned the post. Earlier in the day, Kareena was seen with Karisma in Bandra.
Kareena is expecting a baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. This will be their second child after four-year-old son Taimur. The actor has continued working and shooting for movies and commercial for a large chunk of her pregnancy.
Speaking to The Times of India, Kareena had shared her thoughts on pregnancy and how she has dealt with it. Kareena said: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”
Kareena, Saif and Taimur also recently moved to a new house across the street from their old one.
Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
