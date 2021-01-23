IND USA
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan is having a tonne of fun with his best mates at his wedding in Alibaug. The first picture from the venue shows him with his friends in traditional attire.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off his wedding celebrations with an awesome photo of the groom squad. The actor's fan pages on social media are sharing a photo of Varun with his friends and family members, having a good time together at the venue in Alibaug.

In the photo, Varun is seen dressed in a traditional outfit. He is wearing a cream coloured kurta and pyjama with a matching jacket. He is also wearing a pair of bright pink sunglasses. Next to him is fashion designer Manish Malhotra in a black kurta. There is also Varun's elder brother Rohit and filmmaker Kunal Kohli right next to him. Everyone is seen smiling for the camera.


Varun and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal will tie the knot in Alibaug's The Mansion House on Sunday. The couple have booked the entire resort for the wedding functions but have invited only a few guests due to strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Other people invited to the wedding functions are director Shashank Khaitan, Varun's friend Zoa Morani and others. As per a few media reports, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have also been invited to the wedding.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. They were reportedly planning to get married last year but the pandemic made them change their plans. Earlier this year in an interview, Varun had talked about how he might tie the knot with Natasha this year.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he had said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.

Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
bollywood

Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
As Varun Dhawan gears up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, here's all you need to know about her. Also see 10 best pictures of the adorable couple.
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
More guests have started arriving in Alibaug for the wedding functions of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
