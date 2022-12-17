Ranveer Singh admits he sweet talks, flatters wife Deepika Padukone with ‘I love you’ at times: 'Ghargrihasti mein...'

This week, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing on Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film, Cirkus. In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan who is hosting the show is seen playing a round of games with the guests. Among them is Ranveer Singh who spilled some beans about his married life with actor Deepika Padukone. Also read: Abdu Rozik's eviction leaves Bigg Boss 16 contestants teary-eyed

The video begins with Varun Sharma questioning celebrities who take a turn on a lie detector machine. On the chair, Ranveer Singh gets asked, “Kya apne kabhi Deepika ji ko sirf I love you bola hai maska marne ke liye (Have you ever flattered your wife by saying I love you to her)?” The actor replies, “Ji haan. Kabhi kabhi ghar grihasthi mein bolna parta hain. Meethi-meethi karni parti hain (Sometimes you have to do it to maintain the household, you have to do the sweet talk).”

“Mujhe malum hain do din baad mai kuch mangne wala hu, mai do din pehle se maska marna shuru kar deta hu (I start flattering my wife Deepika Padukone two days before asking her about something),” Ranveer also revealed and left the audience in splits. Ranveer also reluctantly answers if he ever wants to host Bigg Boss. “Saach baat yeh hain, inse better koi nahin karta host Bigg Boss (The truth is no one can host Bigg Boss like Salman Khan),” said Rohit Shetty, directing towards Salman. During the fun segment, the filmmaker also confirmed that Salman’s iconic character, Chulbul Pandey will also be a part of his cop universe in Bollywood.

The new episode of Bigg Boss will air at 9 pm on Saturday. Reacting to the new teaser, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, “I know... After Salman only Rohit Shetty can handle the bb show very well.” “Nobody can host better than Salman,” added another one. Meanwhile, many complained about the number of film promotions of the reality show and expressed their displeasure. Someone said, “Bb hai ya film promotion ka show (This is Bigg Boss or a show for film promotion).” Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and is also available on the OTT platform, Voot.

