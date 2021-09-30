Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Raqesh Bapat on relationship with Shamita Shetty: We don't want to put any pressure on ourselves
Raqesh Bapat on relationship with Shamita Shetty: We don’t want to put any pressure on ourselves

Actor Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty sparked off rumours of a romantic relationship since their participation on Bigg Boss OTT and now their dinner dates are only adding fuel to buzz.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty got close to each other through a reality show

Buzz has been strong that actor Raqesh Bapat made his romance with Shamita Shetty Instagram official with a love-filled picture recently, but the actor clarifies that there’s is nothing to confirm just yet and they don’t want to give any such tags.

Prod him further if there’s a formal announcement coming anytime soon about fan-favourite couple, he exclaims, “Oh my God, no way! Right now, there’s nothing. It’s a very good bond, and we’re just cherishing that. We don’t want to put ourselves under any pressure, or in any situation. If things have to happen organically, let it happen organically. If there’s anything in the future, we’re not going to be quiet about it. Everybody will know about it.”

Bapat and Shetty came closer after they recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT, and fans wondered if the cupid has struck. Soon after, a nickname — #ShaRa — was coined for the two. Their appearances together have also added fuel to the fire, especially when Bapat shared a picture of holding Shetty’s hand on a dinner date with a heart emoji.

“The dinner was just to celebrate our bond together. What is the confirmation? I don’t understand,” he quips, without accepting or denying it outright.

He continues, “We were just sitting in a restaurant. It was a good ambience. We had planned about going out for dinner someday, and we did. I just captured the moment, that’s about it.”

On the speculation that the picture confirmed their love story, Bapat says, “Yes, I know there are many speculations, and I just gave them fodder.”

Opening up about his bond with Shetty, he shares, “There’s a lot of understanding, and mutual respect. We care for each other a lot. We are each other’s support system and that’s what’s needed in any bond. When we were inside the Bigg Boss house, we didn’t think we were doing something deliberately. It just happened. You can’t cheat that.”

