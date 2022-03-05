Raveena Tandon recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani on Kapil Sharma's show, Farah Khan: 'She 'always gets centre stage. Watch

Raveena Tandon recently shared a video of herself recreating her iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani song with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan. The song was originally picturised on her and Akshay Kumar in the 1994 hit film Mohra. Recently, it was remade in Rohit Shetty's 2021 film Sooryavanshi with Akshay and Katrina Kaif. As fans remembered Raveena's performance in the original song, she entertained them by dancing and lip-syncing to the track on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read: Rohit reacts to criticism of Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip featuring Akshay-Katrina

Raveena shared the video on her Instagram account on Friday with the caption, "Jab Farah aur Kapil ne pani mien aag laga di, aag laga di, Aaaag laga di (when Farah and Kapil set the water on fire)." The video started with Kapil and Farah dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena, who was sitting on the couch behind them, then stood up and pushed Farah and Kapil out of the frame. She danced on a line of the song on the stage before the video cut to a clip apparently shot in the makeup room, where the actor lip-synced to the song.

Next, the video cut back to Raveena, Farah, and Kapil dancing to the song on the stage. The video was shot when Farah and Raveena appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in January on a "friendship special" episode. Raveena's fans praised her moves on her post, with one writing, "Tip Tip only belongs to Rav darling and no one else I’ll repeat No one else but you." Also Read: ‘Raveena called, said Katrina is looking so good in Tip Tip’: Farah Khan

Another wrote, "Goodddd you are still so gorgeous, we used to watch you when we were school-going kids and you are still the same heavenly gorgeous beauty."

Farah Khan, who choreographed the remake of the song in Sooryavanshi, commented "Hahahahahahaha" accompanied by laughing emojis on the post. She also shared the post on Instagram Stories along with a note for the actor. "Tip(tip) of the day..@officialraveenatandon always gets centre stage @kapilsharma," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

