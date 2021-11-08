'Raveena Tandon was first one to call and say Katrina Kaif is looking so good in Tip Tip Barsa Pani': Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed the reaction of actor Raveena Tandon on the recreation of her song Tip Tip Barsa Pani in Sooryavanshi. In a new interview, Farah said that Raveena called her up and complimented the song as well as Katrina Kaif. Katrina stepped into Raveena's shoes for the track.

The original song was filmed on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar for their film Mohra (1994). The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi and the song was by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. In the recreation, Katrina Kaif danced in a silver saree in the rain and was joined by Akshay, her co-star in Sooryavanshi.

In an interview with India Today, Farah said, "Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina."

Speaking about the fans who didn't like the new version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Farah said, "I want to say why do you have to hate this to like that? You are getting two for the price of one. And you know, Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who did the original song, their son was assisting Rohit on this song. I kept telling him, 'Call your father and I hope he’s not going to be upset', and he said, 'No, my dad loves you!' So that was a big relief because I personally don’t like doing remakes of songs."

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Rohit Shetty's cop universe of movies. It began with the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay. It has now been taken forward with Akshay Kumar's character.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay portrays the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina plays the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. The movie also features special cameos by Ajay and Ranveer.