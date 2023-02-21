Raven Ross shares how she found out SK Alagbada's infidelity: 'It started with one girl who he’d actually met in.....'

Ross Raven has had a tumultuous time since the third season of Love Is Blind began, particularly after her failed romance with SK Alagbada became public knowledge following his cheating on the show's spin-off, After the Altar. In a recent interview, Raven disclosed the details of how she found out about SK's infidelity, revealed that she had heard it from 'multiple women' and recounted various instances. Despite the emotional toll that this experience has taken on her, Raven's willingness to speak out about her experience has earned her the respect and admiration of many fans of the show. (Also read: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings')

During her interview with podcast host Nick Viall, Ross Raven remembered how she discovered Alagbada's unfaithfulness through various women. She stated, "It all began with a girl whom he had met in San Francisco. I found out about it on TikTok, along with everyone else, just before Thanksgiving. At that time, he was away at school, and I was in Dallas."

She said people started sending her the a woman’s TikTok video, and asked her if she’d seen it. Ross told that after watching the video a few times, she realised that her then-boyfriend had sent both of them the similar pictures. She added, “It was literally verbatim, the same exact selfie, the same exact words,” she continued. “I thought we had the strongest foundation, I trusted him with anything and everything.”

She further accounted how the woman’s message explicitly showed that SK felt the same way about both of them before revealing that he had actually invited that woman to Austin. She continued, and said, “We just went to Austin, he stayed, and then you’re going to turn around and fly another girl out? It ended up not happening and that was kind of his saving grace… I didn’t forgive him for it, but I was like OK, it’s just a Hinge date. Not much came of it.” She said when she confronted SK about TikTok video, "He didn’t really own up to it, explaining, any time there would be a moment like this, there would always be lots of hesitation. At this point, he didn’t answer the phone for a while.”

Then, she said that another woman then spoke out about him on TikTok which a worse situation. After watching that video alongside her ex, she told that they then talked about how he had a very long past with this woman. She later discovered that he took the second woman a Europe trip, when she declined not to go with him. Ross said, “I think he invited me just to invite me, but he knew I wasn’t going to go. Because literally he invited me and the trip was like three days later. Like I can’t do that.”

After their split, Raven asserted that she and SK stayed in contact for a while because he made a significant impact on her life. In a conversation with E! News, Ross gave breakup advices, “For people who are going through a similar situation, my biggest takeaway was: never ignore your gut feelings and speak up. I was someone who never wanted to have hard conversations, and that hasn't served me. So, it's hard to do it in the moment but you will have so many more answers. Just speak from your heart.”

