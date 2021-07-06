Ravi Dubey on reality shows: Attention can be given to talent instead of mindless buffoonery on stage

Ravi Dubey is happy with the way his career is shaping up. Not seen in a fiction, daily soap for many years now, the actor says he has consciously left it all behind. He admits he had reached a saturation point, which is why he got into production instead.

“My show Jamaai Raja ended in February 2017. I decided I won’t be part of an infinite commitment. It was peak time for me to be a part of them, I was one hit TV show old. I felt satiated with it. I didn’t think that there is any other show which is infinite in nature and would fill me more than I am already full,” reasons Dubey, adding that post this, he only wanted to engage in shorter commitments.

And this led the 37-year-old to start hosting reality shows. He did quite a few such as India’s Best Dramebaaz and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. However, things again took a different turn.

“The infinite shows make up for 90 percent of work, I left that, and in the 10 percent remaining of non-fiction shows, I decided one day that it’s a criminal waste of time in a two anchor show. To do that buffoonery, naagin dance on stage, I felt those 44 minutes you’ve to give more focus on contestants whose stories are there to be told. More attention can be given to judges rather than mindless buffoonery that goes on stage. That further limited my 10 percent,” Dubey tells us.

He confesses that currently, he’s competing in the last percent of the ground that is showbiz. “Having said that, we’re producers, now. This is the universe telling us that you’re choosing an extremely relevant space for yourself. I need to go by my gut till the end of my life,” says the actor.