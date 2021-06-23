Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Tv / Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta reunited after a gap, share a hug: 'Two months ke baad wala'. Watch
Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta reunited after a gap, share a hug: 'Two months ke baad wala'. Watch

Sargun Mehta was in London for professional commitments. Ravi Dubey and Sargun have been married since 2013 and are among the most popular TV couples.
JUN 23, 2021
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been married since 2013.

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who had to be away from each other for over two months, were finally reunited on Tuesday night. They shared a glimpse of their reunion with their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a video of him welcoming and hugging his wife at the Mumbai airport. "Two months ke baad wala," Ravi Dubey captioned the clip, adding a hug emoji.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

Ravi and Sargun's video has left netizens in awe of the couple's chemistry. "So sweet...do dil mil rahe hai do maheeno ke baad," actor Vindu Dara Singh commented. "Awww. Couple goals," a fan wrote.

Sargun was in London for her professional commitments.

For the unversed, Sargun and Ravi tied the knot back in December 2013. They fell in love with each other on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh.

