Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne mocks Kathy Hilton's ultimatum and enjoys last laugh

Erika Jayne, one of the stars of the hit reality show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is making headlines again. This time, she's taking a jab at co-star Kathy Hilton after Hilton issued an ultimatum at the end of last season, stating that she wouldn't return if Erika and Lisa Rinna were still on the payroll.

Erika, who has been suffering over her estranged husband's legal troubles, has become a polarizing figure on the show. She's been known to challenge her peers to request that she emote on behalf of the people betrayed by Tom Girardi, but her displays of emotion have fallen short, leaving even her co-stars disturbed.

Now, with the show filming its 13th season, Erika has returned, but Lisa Rinna is absent, having exhausted audiences with her constant instigating. Kathy Hilton, however, is nowhere to be seen, and Erika couldn't be happier. "Well, I'm here and she's not," she said. "She can come on in any time she wants!"

Erika doesn't think Kathy's absence has anything to do with the fact that she kept her diamond. "Me? What the f–k did I do? I didn't do anything," EJ commented. In fact, Erika's main crime against Kathy was being a witness to Kathy's alleged crazy meltdown on the Aspen cast trip.

Erika's other slight against Kathy was being friends with "Hollywood's Biggest Bully," which automatically made her Kathy's enemy. Despite Erika's accusations, Kathy hasn't commented on whether she'll return to the show. In the meantime, sister Kim Richards has been called back for duty to serve along with Kyle Richards.

It remains to be seen if Kathy will make an appearance on the show. Will she get lost driving, despite a multi-million dollar navigation system in her car, and blow by a filming location? Only time will tell. In the meantime, fans of the show can continue to follow the drama and see what happens next.

