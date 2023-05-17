RHONJ Teresa Giudice's explosive truth revealed! Unmasking the secret behind her 'chosen family' fiasco

In a jaw-dropping revelation on "Watch What Happens Live," Teresa Giudice, star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," found herself in the hot seat as host Andy Cohen bombarded her with candid questions about her family drama and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas. With Luis seated just a few feet away, tensions soared as the truth behind certain controversial incidents came to light.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.(Instagram)

Andy wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room, pointing out the uncomfortable situation with Luis present. As he fired off a series of questions about Louie's actions on the show, Teresa found herself caught between a rock and a hard place. How could she defend or criticize her partner's actions while he was sitting there, exposed to the public eye?

One particular incident that Teresa shed light on was Louie's decision to hold a "secret meeting" to inform Joe Gorga about Melissa's alleged affair. Teresa admitted that she had advised against it, explaining, "I told him not to do that." According to Teresa, Louie's intention was to protect Joe from experiencing the same public backlash he faced the previous year. When asked about inviting Melissa to the meeting, Teresa distanced herself, placing the responsibility solely on Louie.

However, the topic of the "secret meeting" was not the only bone of contention. When Andy asked about Louie's remark, expressing a desire to prevent wedding guests from taking pictures of Joe and Melissa, Teresa initially feigned forgetfulness before dropping some major shade. She cryptically replied, "I don't remember—he said that? But yes," leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Actress Leslie Bibb, an avid Bravo superfan who joined Teresa on the show, also weighed in on the Gorga family drama. Despite differing opinions between the two women, Leslie refrained from commenting on Louie's claim that Joe Gorga gaslights his sister. Teresa, however, affirmed that it did indeed happen, stating, "I live it."

Adding to the intrigue, Louie made an explosive claim during the season finale, alleging that he had hired a private investigator and possessed damaging information about everyone. While Leslie believed he may have hired one, Teresa swiftly shut down the speculation with a firm "No."

Furthermore, Teresa clarified her use of the phrase "chosen family" during her housewarming party, which had raised eyebrows among her co-stars. Margaret Josephs had suggested that the phrase had deeper implications, potentially dissing her own family. However, Teresa debunked the notion, explaining that she heard it recently at a Communion and was captivated by its meaning. She reiterated that it was never a jab at Joe and Melissa, attributing the drama to Margaret's meddling.

As tensions escalated and the specter of a fractured family loomed large, Andy turned to Leslie for her thoughts on whether Teresa should reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law. While opinions varied, Leslie expressed hope for a reconciliation, acknowledging the rough season they had all endured.

Teresa, who was set to tie the knot amidst the turmoil, couldn't help but express her sadness at the situation. "I was getting married, my only family member doing this to me right before my wedding," she lamented. The future of their relationships remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the fallout from Louie's secret meeting and the explosive aftermath that may seal their fate.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the aftermath of the secret meeting and the lingering tensions within the Giudice-Gorga family, be sure to catch the latest updates below. Brace yourself, as the final nail in the coffin may have just been hammered in.

