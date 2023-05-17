Real Housewives of New Jersey filming halted as Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's feud takes center stage

Drama has reached an all-time high on the set of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as a bitter feud between two stars has put the entire show "on pause," according to reports obtained by Page Six. Sources close to the production reveal that Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are currently embroiled in a genuine and heated estrangement, which has caused an abrupt halt to the filming of the popular reality TV series. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga[ (left) and Teresa Giudice.

Bravo executives are reportedly at a loss for how to proceed under the current circumstances, leading to a delay in contract negotiations. As a result, no cast member has been offered a contract for the next season, nor has anyone been fired. The uncertainty surrounding the show has left the network in a bind, and the production timeline for Season 14 remains up in the air.

Originally, cameras were scheduled to resume filming in June, following Giudice's highly anticipated wedding special with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas and the upcoming Season 13 reunion. However, showrunners recently informed the cast that production would not be moving forward as planned.

The news of the unexpected hiatus has left many of the cast members seeking solace in summer vacations, as they grapple with the division within their ranks. While some are concerned about the financial implications of the show's pause, others are secretly relieved to have a break from the relentless drama.

Insiders report that the latest update given to the cast was that filming may not even begin until 2024. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Garden State divas, with opinions divided on how to feel about the uncertain future of the show.

An unnamed source close to production shared, "No official decisions regarding Season 14 have been made yet, as the finale, Teresa and Louie's wedding special, and the reunion episodes have yet to air." It seems that Bravo is carefully assessing the situation before determining the show's fate.

As previously reported by Page Six, the Season 13 reunion, filmed last month, was particularly explosive. Multiple sources described Teresa Giudice's behavior during the Andy Cohen-moderated sit-down as "completely unhinged" and "out of control." Witnesses claimed she was "nastier than ever" and used excessive profanity throughout the taping.

Giudice, considered the original cast member of the series, appeared visibly unhappy and seemed to harbor deep-seated resentment towards her fellow castmates. While Andy Cohen was reportedly frustrated with the situation as a whole, insiders insist that his frustration was not solely directed at Giudice. They attribute her intense reaction to the emotionally charged topic of her "family dynamics," particularly her complicated relationship with Melissa Gorga and her brother, Joe Gorga.

The insider shed light on the long-standing family issues between the trio, emphasizing that this reunion marked the first time they had seen each other in person. It comes as no surprise that tensions ran high, and Giudice's actions were fueled by deep-seated hurt. However, her brother and sister-in-law did not exhibit the same level of intensity during the taping.

Currently airing Season 13 features a star-studded cast comprising Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Additionally, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler make appearances in "friend of" roles, adding their own brand of intrigue to the mix.

