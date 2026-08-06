Mumbai, Popular TV star Rithvik Dhanjani says reality shows offer immediate validation, fame and money to actors.

Reality TV gives fame and money: actor Rithvik Dhanjani

He has participated as a contestant in shows like "Nach Baliye 6" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi 8", and hosted "Super Dancer", "India's Best Dramebaaz", and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11".

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Dhanjani is now a contestant on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15", which marks his third appearance on the action-adventure show after season six and ten.

"Reality TV gives a lot of validation, money, and fame. But then you've shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that gives you adrenaline rush, that push, thrill, and excitement.

It is like a kid in a candy store, or a kid going to theme park, that's the excitement that I get when I do this show. That's probably the only reason why I've said yes to the show for the third time," the 37-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Dhanjani said the latest season of filmmaker Rohit Shetty-hosted show has reignited the competitive spirit in him.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is a renewed sense of hunger and passion and madness that came along with this season when I saw co-contestants like Avinash , Farrhana , who have done phenomenal jobs. So, there was this renewed sense of passion that no matter where you are in life, just keep at it and just keep going, don't give up. That's what I've done this season," the actor added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is a renewed sense of hunger and passion and madness that came along with this season when I saw co-contestants like Avinash , Farrhana , who have done phenomenal jobs. So, there was this renewed sense of passion that no matter where you are in life, just keep at it and just keep going, don't give up. That's what I've done this season," the actor added. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked if he would consider participating again, Dhanjani said he is open to the idea, even as he hopes to win the current season.

"I hope I win the show, so I don't have to do it all over again. But if it is offered to me again, I'll do it because it is a great platform to be on."

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