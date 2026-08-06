‘Really wish he was a dictator’: Rupali Ganguly sparks backlash with PM Modi remark; internet schools ‘Monisha beta’

Ever since the student protests over NEET and other paper leaks have taken place across the country, there has also been an influx of Reels criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid this, celebrities have urged citizens to use respectful language rather than abusive words.

Rupali Ganguly's posts after the students' protests have sparked backlash. (ANI)

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Actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly sparked backlash after a sarcastic comment wishing the PM were a ‘dictator’. She even compared the situation to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest in Tamil Nadu.

Rupali Ganguly wishes PM was a ‘dictator’

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a minor girl urging people to ‘slap’ Modi instead of ‘abusing’ him, proceeding to enact it with his picture and a slipper. Rupali called for repucussions to insulting the PM, and remarked about wishing he was a ‘dictator’. “Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!” wrote the actor-politician.

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{{^usCountry}} An X user also shared a picture claiming that a girl who abused the PM of India was ‘forgiven’, while Udhayanidhi, who ‘abused Vijay and Trisha’ has been arrested. “Saar Narendra Modi is dictator saar,” they wrote in the caption. Rupali re-posted it, seemingly agreeing with it. Udhayanidhi was recently detained by the police for allegedly making disparaging remarks on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at an event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user also shared a picture claiming that a girl who abused the PM of India was ‘forgiven’, while Udhayanidhi, who ‘abused Vijay and Trisha’ has been arrested. “Saar Narendra Modi is dictator saar,” they wrote in the caption. Rupali re-posted it, seemingly agreeing with it. Udhayanidhi was recently detained by the police for allegedly making disparaging remarks on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at an event. {{/usCountry}}

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Rupali Ganguly re-shared a post comparing it to Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest over Trisha-Vijay remarks.

Internet calls out Rupali Ganguly for her statement

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“Awŵ Ru pa li. Aap itna neechay kaise stoop kar leti hain. Aap actor na toh acting karein. Kya dalaali mein phaas gayi. Our future politician in making (Rupali, how can you stoop so low? Stick to acting, why are you getting involved in this?)” commented one disappointed X user. “Monisha beta inciting hate against 12 year old girls is too fascist,” wrote another, channeling Maya Sarabhai from the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai TV show.

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One X user even wrote, “Monisha you were stupid all along, Maya Sarabhai knew.” Another comment read, “Monisha Beta, Go back to school and relearn your Civics lessons. Also read up History to learn about the Nazis, Mussolini, Idi Amin and others! Wishing for a Dictatorship is SOOOO Down Market and Middle Class!”

Some decided a lesson in history was apt, leaving comments like, “Mussolini... Do you know Benito Mussolini? Do you know what was done to him by the people of Italy?” Others also pointed out the reality of living in a dictatorship in the comments. Some even called her the ‘next Smriti Irani’ for her opinions. Rupali has yet to respond to the backlash.