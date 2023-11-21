Reddit reacts after Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan hold hands on Bigg Boss 17: 'He never held Ankita Lokhande's hand'

A new clip of Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan holding hands inside the Bigg Boss 17 house has emerged online. Reddit shared the nearly minute-long clip of the two Bigg Boss contestants and people aren't happy with them. (Also Read | Is Ankita Lokhande really pregnant?)

Vicky and Sana hold hands

Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was posted with the caption, "Vicky and Sana holding hands for those that are interested." The person also wrote, "Also, personally, I don't see anything wrong in this." A Reddit user said, "I would like to know if the same scene had Ankita with Abhishek or Munawar how would Vicky react?"

Reddit slams Vicky

A comment read, "Not the worst thing she could've done, but like this one, a bit weird. And lots of people do that. For a married man or woman, yes, it is a bit weird." Another person said, "It's not wrong until you realise he has never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying."

Another Reddit user said, "Holding hands can sometimes just be platonic affection, but this isn't even that. This is full-on flirty playing around." A comment read, "This is disgusting to a whole level. People who are approving this or seem to think nothing is wrong with this clearly don't know the meaning of cheating - emotional cheating. This is not acceptable."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky, Ankita are married

Vicky is married to actor Ankita Lokhande. She is reportedly pregnant. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, evicted contestant Navid Sole said that Ankita has promised she will name her baby with his help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navid said, “See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right.”

About Bigg Boss

Apart from them, the contestants of this season also include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON