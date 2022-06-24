Reena Aggarwal: I feel proud that I stood the test of time

With her film Alpha Beta Gamma being screened at Cannes Film Festival, actor Reena Aggarwal is glad that her debut film reaching a global platform.

“After doing a number of TV shows, when this rom-com film came to me, I was eager to do a light hearted role after all tough characters on the small screen. As it was a small-budget film we completed the project with limited crew, limited budget but full passion. Maybe that’s the reason film did really well on international circuit and won us praise at Cannes. Now we are extremely excited to release it India as well,” says the Kya Haal Mr Panchal and Balika Vadhu actor.

Aggarwal is happy to have been able to return to work with a bang after a mishap that she got to experience an unusual mishap on the sets of one of the shows.

“2019 was a tough year for me. Since my debut on TV, I was getting good projects and I was on a roll. But none can predict what life beholds. On the set of KHMP, where I was playing the lead, we were scheduled to shoot with dog. It so happened that before I could realize the dog attacked me and bit me on my face. All thanks to my doctors who saved my face after a surgery and a long treatment. It was really a tough phase and I was under a lot of stress as my personal life too was in doldrums.”

Aggarwal feels that not only sets of shows or films but actors and technicians too should be insured.

“Safety should come first! Thankfully, after my incident, many show makers did take notice of the issue pertaining security and insurance for all. The wound was right under my eye. God forbid, I could have lost an eye to the mishap! For once I did think how will I get to work with this face but today thankfully even if the scar is there it’s much better and negligibly visible with makeup,” (smiles).”

Talking more about her tryst with time, she adds, “I am a fighter and always had full faith in my craft. I knew I had to anyhow come out of that difficult phase and restart with all my might. I feel proud that I stood the test of time and today I’m overwhelmed with way destiny gave me a chance again to stabilize my life in a big way. By the time, I got a show like Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as an antagonist and a film that went global, I had put that bad phase behind me and was determined to move on. ”

