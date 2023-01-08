Riya Bhattacharje: Biases don’t affect me, I have learned to move on

Model-actor Riya Bhattacharje asserts that it’s high time the industry rid of its biases based on physical appearance.

“We are in best phase when it comes to technology and content but sadly we still discriminate on the basis of looks and appearances. Whether you are fair, short or tall, imagine all this is still the foremost reason to fetch work for many actors. If you are tall, dusky and glamorous then you are best fit for negative characters or vice versa. This leads to artistes getting typecast in their careers big time,” says the Ishq Mein Marjawan-2 and Agni Vayu actor.

Bhattacharje had been a model before taking up acting. She adds, “Modelling is a thriving place but it doesn’t secure you a position in the entertainment industry. I’m 5’8 and initially, I too was told ‘tumhari height bahut zyada hai’ or ‘too glamorous for a certain role’. There, I was modelling, getting to explore myself to the fullest but here you had to follow a certain look book.” Her first break happened after the lockdown. “It was during the shoot of a show that I made up my mind to make a switch. So, those biases never affected me and with time I have learned to move on.”

For the year ahead, Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Se actor has her priorities set. “I am dying to work with Salman Khan since I was a college girl. I won a beauty pageant back home and came here to model but work-ing with him once has been always on my mind. Maybe I will join some reality show to reach him (laughs) and also taking up OTT is on my list. For now, my show Dharampatni is keeping me busy,” she shares.