Robbery on The Crown sets: 350 antique props stolen during filming in UK

Over $200,000 worth of props from the set of Netflix series The Crown has been stolen by thieves while the production was filming nearby. Netflix has issued a plea to help recover the items, although the incident will not affect production.

According to Variety, more than 350 items were stolen in the heist, including a replica Faberge egg, a grandfather clock, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras. The theft, which took place in a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire while a unit was shooting nearby, is being investigated by the South Yorkshire police.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up," a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety.

In a bid to recover the items should the thieves attempt to sell them, the studio gave a description of some of them to a weekly publication.

The items include a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Faberge coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock (but not the long case in which it was enclosed), some Russian religious icons, a 10 piece silver dressing table and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

As per Variety, Alison Harvey, set director on The Crown, told the outlet, "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

The Emmy-winning drama, which changes its cast every two seasons to reflect the change in timeline, will see Imelda Staunton step into Olivia Colman's shoes as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Charles' father, Prince Philip; Lesley Manville will play Charles's aunt Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller is set to make an appearance as Prime Minister John Major. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the next season. The fourth season, which came out in November 2020, ended in the late 1980s. Season 5 will follow the royal family through the 1990s.

