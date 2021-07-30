Rocky Jaiswal on Hina Khan dad’s death: ‘Words will never justify the feeling of a parent’s loss’

Producer Rocky Jaiswal, who is gearing up for the release of his critically acclaimed film, Lines, talked about his fiancee, actor Hina Khan, in an interview with Hindustan Times. He also shared how she dealt with the sudden loss of her father earlier this year.

Asked about it, Rocky said, "Losing a parent is never easy. I do not think words can ever summarise whatever one goes through. It is the same for everyone. Words will never justify the feeling that one feels after losing a parent. One cannot just fathom how to go ahead of that. (But) she is a strong girl, we have been there with her, and we will be there with her. She would shine like always, with her parents’ blessings."

Talking about two two sides of Hina that he knows - personal and professional, Rocky said, "I cannot talk on behalf of Hina Khan, but her personal life, and how she is in her personal life, inspires her to do even better in her professional life. And work hard. She is very hard working, because she does not believe in 99%. She needs to give her 100% no matter what it is. Hina is one of the most genuine people I have come across."

Hina had recently said that she was skeptical of getting Rocky Jaiswal to meet her parents. However, once they met, they loved him "more than they loved her" she had claimed. Rocky, nonetheless, believes it is an exaggeration. "It is an over exaggeration that her parents love me more. Of course, they love her more. But I do have a certain rapport with them. They are very sweet people."

He added, "Auntie is a such a sweet person, uncle was also very sweet to me. No matter where they have come from, they want to be there for her daughter and consequently for me, the same way. (They are very) beautiful people, beautiful souls. I think the apple does not fall far from the tree."