Disha Parmar steals Rahul Vaidya’s sweatshirt for night out with friends, watch video

Singer Rahul Vaidya jumped on the bandwagon and made an Instagram Reels video set to the viral hit song Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The clip also featured his wife, television actor Disha Parmar, and their friends. Interestingly, she was seen wearing his sweatshirt in it.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and their friends initially nodded along to the tune of Bachpan Ka Pyaar and broke into an energetic dance once the beat dropped. “Jaan meri jaanemans @thegamepalacio,” he wrote in his caption, adding a heart emoji.

Rahul wore the same white sweatshirt in March when he and Disha went on a double date with their friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.





Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16. Several of his Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants, including Aly, Jasmin, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul, were a part of the wedding festivities.

In a recent Instagram live, to celebrate two million followers on Instagram, Disha was asked why she is not wearing sindoor. Rahul teased her about it but she turned the tables on him, telling him that he should apply it to her forehead.

“Timing alag alag hoti hai, jab ready hoti ho toh khud laga diya karo. Sindoor pati ki nishani hoti hai par Disha... Thank you jisne bhi yaad dilaya, Disha kal se roz sindoor lagana (If the timings don’t match, you should apply it yourself. Sindoor is the symbol of a husband but Disha... Thank you, whoever pointed it out. Disha, from tomorrow, apply sindoor every day),” he jokingly told her.

Rahul realised his love for Disha during Bigg Boss 14. On her birthday in November last year, he went down on one knee on national television and asked her to marry him. She publicly accepted the proposal in February, when she went on the show as a guest in the Valentine’s Day episode.