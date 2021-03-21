Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar go on a double date. See pics, video
- Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. Pictures and videos of their outing have arrived online.
A paparazzi account shared a video of the couples exiting a Mumbai restaurant. They demanded that the four pose for pictures together. Some photographers also asked Rahul to reveal his wedding date. He said that they have 'genuinely' not decided yet, and that he would share the news with the world when he is able to.
Aly shared several videos from the dinner on Instagram Stories. "Dinner date with my jaans," he wrote, and posted videos of Rahul, Disha, and Jasmin sitting at the table, having a good time.
Rahul proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday, in a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. She later accepted his proposal, and the two have since begun planning their summer wedding. Aly and Jasmin, meanwhile, were close friends before they entered the show, but they realised their true feelings for each other during the course of the season.
Also read: Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni
Jasmin and Rahul had got off on the wrong foot, but he said in a recent interview that their equation greatly improved because of Aly. He told Siddharth Kannan, "Our equation improved because her boyfriend, Aly, was my best and only friend on the show. Obviously, if you're best friends with the boyfriend, then your relationship with his girlfriend will also improve. That's when Jasmin and I actually got to know each other. That's when we developed mutual love and respect for each other."
Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression
Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video
- Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'
- Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni
- Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic
- Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV
Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic
- Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money
- Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu
- Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.