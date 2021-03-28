Rohit Reddy video chats with wife Anita Hassanandani, son Aaravv

Actor Anita Hassanandani shared clips of husband and businessman Rohit Reddy trying a video chat with their son, Aaravv.

Anita shared a video, original shared by fellow actor Aditi Bhatia. It shows her showing her phone to Anita and baby Aaravv, where Rohit tries to do a video chat with them. She jokes about Rohit being an 'obsessive' parent even as Anita denies it.

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv last month. Unlike others, they have been quite open about sharing pictures and videos of their baby boy since his birth. They have even created an Instagram page for him.

Couple of days back, Anita had shared another video where she was seen rocking him on her legs as the popular Hindi song, Ladki Ki Kaathi played on her phone. Sharing it, she wrote: “Who loves this song? MyJaan @aaravvreddy.”

Anita has been posting pictures with Aaravv regularly. On Rohit's birthday, earlier this month, she had wished him to say: "Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday to making memories with this little one." Sharing another, posing with her son, she had written: "My oh so perfect life in a selfie MyJaans TrueLove MySons."

At another time, she had joked about how she was missing her belly. She had written: "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY* @ruchitakjainphotography Outfit @dramebaaz_by_rikita PR stylist @dinky_nirh Shoot stylist @mitsamby."

In another Instagram post, Anita had spoken about how Rohit and she divide baby duties. “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she had written.