Ronit Roy thanks Ekta Kapoor for making him Mr Bajaj, adds Kasautii Zindagi Kay ‘redefined’ his career

Celebrating 22 years of his popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Ronit Roy thanked Ekta Kapoor, the show's team and his fans for making him the "iconic Mr Bajaj". He also posted a closeup picture of himself with the show's lead actor Shweta Tiwari. (Also read| Ronit Roy: Some films are like a vacation, where you on the set and chill, and I don’t mind it)

Ronit's post

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari in a still from Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, Ronit Roy wrote, "22 years of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, A show that redefined my career, and my life. I thank my fans for the undying love I thank the entire cast and crew of KZK Thank you @ektarkapoor for making me the iconic Mr. Bajaj." Ekta also reshared his post and wrote, "Hugs".

Kasautii Zindagi Kay in Ronit's career

Before featuring in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Ronit worked in films such as Sainik and Army in which he played small parts. He had also featured in the TV shows Baat Ban Jaye, Suraag, and Kammal, before bagging the role of Mr Bajaj.

Ronit played the role of a brooding man Rishabh Bajaj, addressed as Mr Bajaj in the show. Kasautii Zindagi Kay also featured Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu. The show first aired in October 2001 and continued to run till 2008. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia in one of her most iconic roles, Komolika. Ekta had talked about the reason behind taking the show off air. She had told Mumbai Mirror that the TRPs of the show did go down, adding that she also did not “have a story to tell.”

More about Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Ekta revived the show with a reboot in 2018. Featuring Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, and Shubhaavi Choksey, Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for two years before wrapping up.

Ronit on roles being cut

During an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Ronit opened up on his roles being clipped because lead actors' insecurities. “Shoot ke time samajh aa jata hai that the lead actor is getting nervous or insecure, and suddenly aapki script change hoke aati hai, lines gaayab ho jaati hain aapki (You understand while shooting that the lead actor is getting nervous or insecure and the script suddenly changes and your lines disappear). Life is too short, I move on to better things.”

Ronit's recent projects

Some of the most recent projects that Ronit featured in, include Shehzada in which he played Kartik Aaryan's father. He also essayed an important part in Shahid Kapoor's recent digital release, Bloody Daddy.

