Ronit Roy: You come out of working on small screen feeling unsatisfied

It’s been long since actor Ronit Roy picked up a regular role on TV, and that’s because he doesn’t want to feel unsatisfied as an artiste
Right now, actor Ronit Roy is actively exploring web medium
Published on Nov 16, 2021 10:08 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

It’s been long since actor Ronit Roy picked up a regular role on TV, and that’s because he doesn’t want to feel unsatisfied as an artiste.

“For me, nothing is happening on the small screen. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I got some offers from the television industry, but nothing was interesting. Sometime back, I also did Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, woh role kya tha aur kahan chala gaya. That’s because a daily soap has a very different language”.

He continues, “Satisfaction toh dur ki baat hai, you come out of that work feeling very unsatisfied”.

Elaborating on the reason behind it, the actor, who became a household name through his projects on the small screen, shares, “That’s because TV has its own set of limitations. They have to work within that little arena. As a result, similar content is churned out, and it becomes repetitive”.

“Then, it is very frustrating,” asserts Roy, who is still known for the roles of Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

However, he is not averse to the idea of picking a TV project. “I have been in talks with two-three people about some projects. But my problem is that If I am not excited, I find it difficult to step out of the house,” he says, adding, “Woh ek driving force hona chahiye role mein, which pushes me to step out and go to work. If I don’t enjoy my work, I don’t step out for work. Nahi toh critics bolenge ke he is sleepwalking through his role”.

RELATED STORIES

Lately, he has been exploring the digital medium, and has been projects such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Hostages, 7 Kadam and Candy.

“The craving to do more is always there. Ek acha kaam kiya, aur logun ko pasand aaya, that is the biggest high for me. But I like to go beyond that. I am greedy, hungry, always to do more and better. The quest is on,” he concludes.

