Roopali Ganguly on Bhai Dooj: Celebrating our bond has become more meaningful after marriage

A bond between siblings is like no other. And Roopali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly agree that the relationship they have is precious to both of them – be it annoying or helping the other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They feel festive times are occasions to celebrate life. This year, Roopali and Vijay are looking forward to Bhai Dooj, as their parents “inculcated the importance of festivals” in them. “Bhai Dooj is important for me as not only have we been celebrating it since childhood but now more importantly, as both of us are busy and we don’t meet for months at times. So celebrating festivals together is a must,” says the actor.

Vijay, who has choreographed a number of Hindi film songs including Chaka chak (Atrangi Re) adds, “We celebrate Bhai Dooj every year as she is my only sister, though I have cousins. So, we make sure that we are together on this day and Raksha Bandhan. Now, that she is married, these occasions mean much more. Hum dono apne apne kaam mein busy rehte hain, woh toh mujhse zyaada busy rehti hai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, they try to make it special in some way or the other, shares Vijay. Roopali shares, “Usually we go out for dinner on bhai dooj and my cousins also come over as Vijay is the only brother amongst us. At home, we do an aarti, puja, give gifts etc and then head out. Since my TV show, I don’t have much time but earlier I would cook his favourite food and prepare all that he likes at home. This year, if I get off from work on time, then I will make something for him. In fact, shaadi ke baad jab ek ghar mein nahin rehte, toh it has become more meaningful to come together on festive occasions. Pehle taken for granted hota hai ke bhai ghar pe hai, mil jaayega. Even now, when we meet, most of the time we are arguing and then we patch up.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The siblings reveal that the arguments could be about anything random. “Once we fought over decoration and some sari ka colour and it blew up so much that we didn’t speak to each other for two months (laughs)! Today we laugh about that time!!” quips Vijay.

Though Roopali is the elder sibling, she feels he looks older “because you are not taking that horrible beard off!” The siblings tease each other.

On Raksha Bandhan, brothers give gifts to sisters while on Bhai Dooj, sisters gives but Vijay always gives Roopali gifts, which she loves. “In fact, he says I am lucky for him and I feel very flattered. He is a shareef, seeda-saada bachcha! This year, I will be giving him all my luck for Bhai Dooj as gift!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON