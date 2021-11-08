Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla deck up for her sister Jyotika Dilaik's engagement. See pics from ceremony

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a series of pictures from her sister, Jyotika Dilaik's engagement ceremony on Monday. The actors decked up for the special ceremony, which they attended with their family.

On Sunday, Jyotika got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma in a day ceremony. Rubina shared a compilation video from the event on Instagram with the song, Teri Ore playing in the background. She captioned the video, “Can’t believe, she is Big now @jyotikadilaik ….. and m so happy you @rajatsharma_rj are a Family now….. (pehle bhi tha, but officially now)”

Many Bigg Boss 14 contestants who met Jyotika when she came to meet Rubina in the Bigg Boss house commented on the video. Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, “Finally they got engaged." Nikki Tamboli wrote, “So pretttty @jyotikadilaik omg Congratz @rajatsharma_rj." Rubina's close friend Srishty Rode wrote, “Omg that’s great news congratulations to the entire family stay blessed."

Jyotika also shared a series of pictures on Instagram. “Almost 9 years back we first met and look where have we reached today. Looking into the sky feels like it is full with colours of love," she captioned one picture.

For the ceremony, Jyotika opted for a shimmery lavender lehenga while Rajat wore an off-white sherwani and dhoti pants. Rubina donned a golden saree with her hair parted on one side.

Back in August, Rubina visited her parents and shared a picture with them, her sister and Rajat from her hometown. "Visited my hometown like a #tourist...... saw the beauty of Queen of Hills in a different light," she captioned the picture.

Jyotika and Rajat are both digital creators. Jyotika made her television appearance when she came to visit Rubina in Bigg Boss 14. On the work front, Rubina, who is best known for her performance in television shows, such as, Choti Bahu Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, last appeared in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as Saumya.

