Shweta Tiwari’s 1 crore to Rubina Dilaik’s 36 lakh, how Bigg Boss prize money took a nosedive

Bigg Boss has undergone quite a change since it first aired in 2006, and was hosted by Arshad Warsi. However, the one thing that has been constant is its popularity. With just hours to go for the Bigg Boss 15 premiere, here is looking back at the winners of the previous seasons and the prize money they took home.

Rahul Roy - Bigg Boss 1 winner

Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the 90s hit Aashiqui, beat Carol Gracias to win the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Along with the trophy, he took home ₹1 crore.

Ashutosh Kaushik - Bigg Boss 2 winner

Reality television star Ashutosh Kaushik won Bigg Boss 2 in 2008, a year after he won MTV Roadies 5. He, too, was awarded ₹1 crore. He was recently in the news after he approached the Delhi High Court seeking removal of certain pictures, videos and articles online, citing his ‘Right to be Forgotten’.

Vindu Dara Singh - Bigg Boss 3 winner

Vindu Dara Singh, who has acted in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull, was the winner of Bigg Boss 3. He defeated Pravessh Rana to win ₹1 crore.

Shweta Tiwari - Bigg Boss 4 winner

Television star Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011 and the prize money was ₹1 crore. She has since participated in a bunch of other reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Juhi Parmar - Bigg Boss 5 winner

Juhi Parmar, best known for playing the titular role in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. She competed against Pooja Bedi, Sunny Leone and Shakti Kapoor, among others. She won an amount of ₹1 crore.

Urvashi Dholakia - Bigg Boss 6 winner

Unlike previous seasons, the prize money for Bigg Boss was slashed in the sixth season. Winner Urvashi Dholakia, who defeated Imam Siddique, took home ₹50 lakh.

Gauahar Khan - Bigg Boss 7 winner

Gauahar Khan beat her co-contestants, including Tanishaa Mukerji, Kushal Tandon, Pratyusha Banerjee and Ajaz Khan, to win Bigg Boss 7. She won ₹50 lakh. In Bigg Boss 14, she returned as a ‘senior’ for a two-week stint on the show.

Gautam Gulati - Bigg Boss 8 winner

Gautam Gulati, who grabbed eyeballs for his displays of affection with Diandra Soares on Bigg Boss 8, became the winner of the show. He was given ₹50 lakh along with the trophy.

Prince Narula - Bigg Boss 9 winner

Along with the Bigg Boss 9 trophy, Prince Narula also won the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he eventually married. He won prize money of ₹50 lakh.

Manveer Gurjar - Bigg Boss 10 winner

Manveer Gurjar, the first non-celebrity to win Bigg Boss, got a cheque for ₹50 lakh as he was announced the winner. He beat Bani J to take home the trophy.

Shilpa Shinde - Bigg Boss 11 winner

Shilpa Shinde won ₹44 lakh as the Bigg Boss 11 winner, while second runner-up Vikas Gupta took home ₹6 lakh after winning the ‘Vikas City’ task.

Dipika Kakar - Bigg Boss 12 winner

Television star Dipika Kakar became the Bigg Boss 12 winner and won ₹30 lakh. The amount she took home was reduced as singer Deepak Thakur chose to leave the show after taking the money bag of ₹20 lakh.

Sidharth Shukla - Bigg Boss 13 winner

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in September of a suspected heart attack, won ₹40 lakh along with the trophy. The original prize money was ₹50 lakh but finalist Paras Chhabra cashed out with ₹10 lakh.

Rubina Dilaik - Bigg Boss 14 winner

Television star Rubina Dilaik won ₹36 lakh on Bigg Boss 14. Her prize money was reduced from the original ₹50 lakh as her co-contestant Rakhi Sawant opted to leave the race for the trophy with ₹14 lakh.

Divya Agarwal - Bigg Boss OTT winner

This year, Bigg Boss had a six-week digital spin-off, before the televised version of the show, for the first time ever. Divya Agarwal became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT and took home ₹25 lakh.