Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twins? Trainer congratulates couple, edits caption

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reportedly become parents. It was Rubina's trainer who had earlier shared the happy news of the power couple becoming parents to twins, but has now edited the post which just reads, "Congratulations." (Also read: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins: 'It came as a double surprise but we were unable to digest') Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reportedly become parents to twins.

Rubina's trainer shares pic with her

Earlier, Hindustan Times had shared the exclusive report in August that the actor is over four-months pregnant. Now, Rubina's Pilates coach has taken to her Instagram account to congratulate Rubina. The picture accompanying the post had Rubina and her coach smiling for a picture together at the gym. The pair is yet to confirm the news.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rubina on her pregnancy

Rubina had earlier talked about her pregnancy via her YouTube channel’s new show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, that she is expecting twins. Rubina said, “Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mummas out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.”

Rubina also shared that she had a car accident soon after the first trimester and felt scared. “I had a car accident when I was at the signal and a truck rammed into my car. I was, of course, not prepared. I still get goosebumps recalling it. I was so petrified for these two lives growing inside me. The amount of fear I had, all hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare. Then, we arranged an emergency sonography as I was dying to know that they are safe. The stress I had in that 6-7 hours, that day I realised any pregnancy journey is not easy," she said.

Rubina and Abhinav had earlier shared a bunch of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot together on Instagram.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place