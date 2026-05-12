Rubina Dilaik recalls being told her face looked ‘too negative’ to play a protagonist: ‘I thought maybe I wasn’t enough'

Actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. The actor will once again face her fears after previously appearing on the show in 2022. Ahead of her return, Rubina opened up about one of the biggest personal struggles she faced in her career and recalled being told that she had a “negative face” and would never be cast as a lead actor. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik says Hina Khan was the first to call to wish her all the best, hails her ‘resilience’)

Rubina Dilaik recalls a director’s harsh comments about her appearance

Rubina Dilaik recalls director's harsh words about her looks.

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In a recent interview with Screen, Rubina spoke candidly about her insecurities regarding her appearance and how it took her years to fully accept herself. She shared that she often faced comments about her looks and body during the early years of her career.

Rubina said, “I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way. When I came into the industry, I carried baby fat; people used to call me ‘Himachali seb.’ They would comment on my baby fat and baby chin. One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist.’”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor further revealed that she also wore braces at the time and often questioned whether she was “good enough”. According to Rubina, overcoming those insecurities required a lot of self-acceptance and inner strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor further revealed that she also wore braces at the time and often questioned whether she was “good enough”. According to Rubina, overcoming those insecurities required a lot of self-acceptance and inner strength. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes. It took a lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head. I felt if I had to look like others, then I am not Rubina Dilaik. That helped me understand that we have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes. It took a lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head. I felt if I had to look like others, then I am not Rubina Dilaik. That helped me understand that we have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Rubina, several other celebrities, including Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Avika Gor are reportedly set to return to the show again. Some of the new contestants this season include Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat and Gaurav Khanna, among others. About Rubina Dilaik {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Rubina, several other celebrities, including Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Avika Gor are reportedly set to return to the show again. Some of the new contestants this season include Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat and Gaurav Khanna, among others. About Rubina Dilaik {{/usCountry}}

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Rubina began her television career with the show Chotti Bahu and gained recognition with her debut itself. She later appeared in shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. However, it was her role in the 2016 show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that made her a household name.

The actor later participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. Rubina was most recently seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla, where the couple won the trophy.

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