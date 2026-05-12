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Rubina Dilaik recalls being told her face looked ‘too negative’ to play a protagonist: ‘I thought maybe I wasn’t enough'

Rubina Dilaik returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, sharing past struggles with self-acceptance and body image issues that affected her.

May 12, 2026 10:03 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. The actor will once again face her fears after previously appearing on the show in 2022. Ahead of her return, Rubina opened up about one of the biggest personal struggles she faced in her career and recalled being told that she had a “negative face” and would never be cast as a lead actor. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik says Hina Khan was the first to call to wish her all the best, hails her ‘resilience’)

Rubina Dilaik recalls a director’s harsh comments about her appearance

Rubina Dilaik recalls director's harsh words about her looks.

In a recent interview with Screen, Rubina spoke candidly about her insecurities regarding her appearance and how it took her years to fully accept herself. She shared that she often faced comments about her looks and body during the early years of her career.

Rubina said, “I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way. When I came into the industry, I carried baby fat; people used to call me ‘Himachali seb.’ They would comment on my baby fat and baby chin. One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist.’”

Rubina began her television career with the show Chotti Bahu and gained recognition with her debut itself. She later appeared in shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. However, it was her role in the 2016 show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that made her a household name.

The actor later participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. Rubina was most recently seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla, where the couple won the trophy.

 
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