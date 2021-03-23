Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, new promo teases a ‘surprise’. Watch

Rubina Dilaik, fresh off her Bigg Boss 14 win, is returning to the popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In a new promo released on Monday by Colors TV, she is seen wearing a white and red saree, as she dances with other women at a religious festival. The video ended with a voiceover saying, “Main aa rahi hoon. Milenge na aap mujhse (I am coming back. Won’t you meet me)?”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the official handle of Colors TV wrote, “Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par (Get ready for a sweet surprise. Have you already begun preparations to welcome her back? Watch Shakti, Monday-Friday at 8 pm, only on Colors). Anytime on @voot. @rubinadilaik.”

Fans expressed their excitement at Rubina’s return in the comments section. “All the best TRP QUEEN super excited,” one wrote. “Queen is back in her kingdom,” another commented. “Boss lady Rubina,” a third wrote.

In Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina plays a transgender person, Soumya, who battles societal biases as she learns to embrace her identity. Talking about her return to the show, she said in a statement, “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it.”

“After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” she added.

