Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, new promo teases a ‘surprise’. Watch
tv

Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, new promo teases a ‘surprise’. Watch

After a hiatus, Rubina Dilaik is back as Soumya on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Watch the new promo here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina Dilaik, fresh off her Bigg Boss 14 win, is returning to the popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In a new promo released on Monday by Colors TV, she is seen wearing a white and red saree, as she dances with other women at a religious festival. The video ended with a voiceover saying, “Main aa rahi hoon. Milenge na aap mujhse (I am coming back. Won’t you meet me)?”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the official handle of Colors TV wrote, “Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par (Get ready for a sweet surprise. Have you already begun preparations to welcome her back? Watch Shakti, Monday-Friday at 8 pm, only on Colors). Anytime on @voot. @rubinadilaik.”

Fans expressed their excitement at Rubina’s return in the comments section. “All the best TRP QUEEN super excited,” one wrote. “Queen is back in her kingdom,” another commented. “Boss lady Rubina,” a third wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan

Anita shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here

Kishwer facepalms as Suyyash's sister shows her transform into hungry mom-to-be

Sayantani Ghosh: I lost out on a good show; was told I didn’t look Punjabi enough

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey

In Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina plays a transgender person, Soumya, who battles societal biases as she learns to embrace her identity. Talking about her return to the show, she said in a statement, “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it.”

“After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik

Related Stories

tv

After downplaying feud with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin says she's excited for Marjaneya: 'We'll make Reels on it'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
tv

Rubina Dilaik breaks silence on ignoring paparazzi at airport, says she had just got news of her aunt’s death

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP