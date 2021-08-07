Rubina Dilaik said this when asked if Abhinav Shukla’s ‘sex appeal’ has diminished after marriage

Rubina Dilaik was asked if she still finds her husband Abhinav Shukla ‘sexy’ after three years of marriage. The actor couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018.

A few months ago, Rubina and Abhinav were seen together on Bigg Boss 14. They entered the show when they were on the verge of divorce but have since reconciled and are going strong. They even have plans to renew their marital vows soon.

Radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Rubina in an interview ‘how sexy’ she finds Abhinav after being married for three years. “Kya abhi sirf love hai aur woh sex appeal kum ho gaya (Is it only love now and the sex appeal has diminished)?” he asked.

“Oh my God, I am telling you… Every time I look at him, he just comes across as fresh. He just comes across as ‘wow’,” Rubina said. “I always tell him, relationships take a lot of effort. Even at times when you don’t feel like saying ‘I love you’ or you don’t feel like reiterating ki ‘mujhe tumse pyaar hai’, then also you have to put that effort and just say it and do things in a different way so that passion remains alive and it rekindles again and again. Relationships are a heavy-duty job.”

“He is becoming more and more sexier with every passing day, as he matures, as he ages. Definitely. That is something that is just adding on to it… Nikharta aur badhta jaa raha hai sex appeal (His sex appeal keeps growing),” she added.

Also read: When Raj Kundra joked he runs multiple businesses as it is easier than dealing with Shilpa Shetty’s ‘nakhre’

In June, Rubina and Abhinav celebrated their third wedding anniversary virtually. She was shooting for a project, while he was in South Africa’s Cape Town, filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rubina shared pictures of herself video-calling Abhinav from the airport. “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan (I am here and you are there),” her caption read. He, meanwhile, shared a picture of her and wrote on Instagram, “Hey Poser…..Would love to photograph you! Can i ? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!”