Rubina Dilaik says she felt ‘really uncomfortable’ after gaining 7 kgs due to Covid-19, Abhinav Shukla reacts

Actor Rubina Dilaik shared a message of self-love on Instagram. She talked about how she put on weight after recovering from Covid-19 and it made her feel ‘really uncomfortable and low on confidence’. However, she is now learning to love herself again as she realises that there is more to her than a ‘perfect, lean body’.

Posting pictures of herself in an off-shoulder gown, Rubina wrote, “I am learning to love myself again after realising a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am… I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…”

“So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body,” she added.

Rubina’s husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, commented on the post, “Ok ma’am! I have put on 7 kgs just eating parathas!” Their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, “I’ve put on 5 kgs eating pizza @rubinadilaik.”

It was in May this year that Rubina tested positive for Covid-19. She was quarantined at her home in Shimla while Abhinav was in Mumbai. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, she detailed her battle with the virus and broke down as she did so.

Rubina and Abhinav were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 14. Last month, in an Instagram post, she expressed regret about not walking out after his ‘unfair’ eviction. “Then I didn’t have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed with so much happening!” she wrote. She ended up winning the show.

Abhinav, in the comments section of the post, took a dig at contestants ‘who got spent like a used cartridge, emptied all they had and still got voted out’. He also applauded her for ‘finishing (his) battle’.