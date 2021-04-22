Rubina Dilaik says she practiced for 2 days for this dance video, asks fans for feedback, they call her 'dancing queen'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Thursday shared a video of hers where is dancing. Sharing it, she asked for feedback from her fans.

Rubina wrote: "Practiced this for 2 days .... Tell me it was worth it #reels #with #bosslady #rubinadilaik." She is seen dancing to a song titled In A Club by Volac, illusionize and Andre Longo.

Her fans were delighted to see her dance; one said: "I'm outta breath just watching this." Another said: "Wow awesome Rubina Mam." A third user wrote: "U r always on fire." A fourth user wrote: "Dancing queen."

In February this year, after months of staying in competition in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina emerged a winner. She beat Rahul Vaidya to lift the trophy.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rubina has said how getting pulled up on a regular basis was difficult initially, but she learnt to take criticism in stride. She said: "It used to be difficult but there was always a learning spirit inside me. I always keep a zeal to learn new things especially when I am not aware about it. So I’ve always kept this in my mind that in the journey of Bigg Boss 14 feedback of Salman Khan sir will be the most important thing for me. Good or bad I will take it and I will polish my way and move ahead in the game."

Rubina entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband actor Abhinav Shukla. While in the initial days, the two of them were protective of each other and worked in tandem, eventually chinks appeared in the armour. In a candid moment in November last year, Rubina revealed that the couple was on the verge of divorce before they joined Bigg Boss and had given each other time till November to see if they could sort out their differences. “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together),” she had said amid tears.

They eventually realised that they were better together. Towards the end of the season, they had come closer and even went on a socially distanced Valentine's Day date on the show.

Since the end of the show, Rubina has starred in two music videos - Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar and featuring Rubina and Abhinav in the video and Galat, sung by Asees Kaur and featuring Rubina and actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra.

