Rubina Dilaik says she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi too, was forced to turn it down despite Abhinav's involvement

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has said that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but she turned it down because of a prior commitment. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla, meanwhile, agreed to participate in the reality show, and is currently shooting for it in South Africa.

Rubina is recovering from Covid-19 back home. The couple appeared on Bigg Boss together, where they spoke frankly about marital problems, and ultimately ended up reconnecting on the show.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rubina admitted that she, too, was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Yes, I was offered the show. I didn’t take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out." She said that she wouldn't want to take part in the adventure show in the future either because she isn't comfortable with 'creepy crawlies'.

She said that Abhinav, on the other hand, is a perfect choice for the show. "I'm glad he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is a show for someone like him, who is an adventure junkie and I am excited for him. I eagerly wait for his calls in the evening when he tells me what all he has been doing there. He is in a good space and enjoying himself," she said.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik says she misses husband Abhinav Shukla: 'One month of not being in your arms'

On Bigg Boss, the couple revealed that they were on the verge of separation, and they'd given themselves till November 2020 to iron out their differences. They rekindled their love for each other on the show and said that they'd renew their marriage vows.