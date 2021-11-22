Rubina Dilaik shuts down 'pseudo fans', says they are 'threatening to leave fandom because I am fat now'

Rubina Dilaik issued a strong statement addressed to those shaming her for weight gain. The actor revealed that she has been subjected to hate mails and nasty messages.

Taking to Twitter, Rubina Dilaik shared a note which read: “Dear well wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.”

“Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!” she added.

Rubina shared the note with the caption, “Dear Pseudo Fans.”

Back in September, Rubina said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ after she gained seven kilos following her Covid-19 recovery. Posting pictures of herself in an off-shoulder gown on Instagram, Rubina wrote, “I am learning to love myself again after realising a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am… I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…”

“So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body,” she added.

